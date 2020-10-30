Huge ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Evil Plan Puts Chelsea In Danger

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea stumbles upon an evil plan that Adam has concocted as he begins his life anew as Adam Wilson. Unfortunately for her, the newly named man realizes she knows, which leaves her in grave danger. Melissa Claire Egan recently teased the dangerous storyline her on-screen alter ego has coming up to Soap Opera Digest.

Chelsea shows up at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse to pick up the rest of her things after Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) asks her to move into the Chancellor Mansion. Adam has everything packed up for her, which hurts her, and he’s busy on his laptop. During the scene, Adam happens to get a phone call, which he decides to take in the other room.

“Before he leaves, he tells her, ‘You can show yourself out.’ She’s starting to leave, and she sees his laptop open and gets really curious. She decides to look, and when she does, she’s very disturbed at what she sees. She now knows that Adam is in a very bad state of mind,” Egan revealed.

The contents of what Adam is working on stuns Chelsea. He has the schematics of Newman Tower, and there are several red X marks in different locations, which worries her. There is no good explanation for why he would have such a thing on his laptop.

He then comes back and catches her snooping.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Although Adam tries to blow the whole thing off by making up a story about looking for new office space, Chelsea doesn’t buy it for one minute. She realizes that he is far off the rails. When she gets back to her new home, Chelsea calls for Chance (Donny Boaz) to meet her, so she can let him know her suspicion that her ex is planning something huge and deadly.

“If you see something like that, then you have a moral responsibility to say something. Chelsea knows what Adam is capable of, so she asks Chance to come over and meet her,” revealed the actress.

Since she’s expecting Genoa City’s newest police detective, Chelsea has no reason to worry when the doorbell rings. She answers it, and instead of Chance, she finds a masked man to her surprise.

“There’s a struggle, and Chelsea is kidnapped,” Egan previewed.

It certainly looks like Adam realizes Chelsea knows he has something major up his sleeve, so he calls in one of his goons to keep her quiet until he can accomplish his latest evil plan.