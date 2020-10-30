Bebe Rexha Shows Off Incredible Curves In Green Corset Dress For Poison Ivy Costume

Bebe Rexha stunned her 10.5 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon when she posted a photo of herself looking gorgeous as she showed off her incredible curves in a green corset dress while dressed as Batman villain, Poison Ivy.

In the racy snap, Bebe got into the spirit of Halloween as she showcased her detailed costume. The dress boasted leaves around the top that extended over her shoulder. The neckline was cut low to flash her busty chest. Her toned arms and shoulders could also be seen in the snap as more leaves wrapped around her wrist and up to her elbow.

The garment clung tightly to her slim midsection and hugged her curvy hips. She completed the look with some jeweled accents on her forehead and fiery red lipstick. She also rocked crimson polish on her fingernails.

Bebe stood with one hand on her hip and the other on her head as she arched her back and tilted her head to the side. She gave a sultry stare into the camera as a nearby light illuminated her skin. In the background, a large green plant was visible. In the caption, she revealed her excitement about the upcoming spooky holiday.

Her long, red hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over one shoulder. She wrapped some of the strands into horns that were placed high on top of her head.

Bebe’s followers instantly began to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 73,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 570 remarks about the pic during that time.

“MY FAVE HALLOWEEN LOOK,” one follower stated.

“You look stuning [sic] with red hair and your outfit is [fire emoji],” another declared.

“OMG IVE BEEN WAITING FOR U TO POST YOUR COSTUME. YOU LOOK BOMBBBB,” a third user wrote.

“I wanna be your Harley Quinn,” a fourth person quipped.

The singer has become known for her voluptuous curves, which she’s often seen dressing in sexy ensembles such as tiny tops, tight pants, skimpy dresses, and more.

Earlier this month, Bebe piqued the interest of her followers when she flaunted her bronzed skin in an edgy black outfit, which included a knotted crop top and large sunglasses. That post was also a huge hit among her loyal fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 318,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.