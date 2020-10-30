Elizabeth Banks, 46, Shows Ample Cleavage In A Bikini For Halloween Costume, Asks Fans To Guess Who She Is

The actress shared the answer in her Instagram stories.

Elizabeth Banks got the Halloween celebration started early on her Instagram page on Friday. She shared a peek at her costume in a new trio of snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

The images appeared to have been taken selfie-style, with the Hunger Games actress capturing herself from the chest-up as she debuted her transformation. She held the camera at a variety of angles, slowly getting closer to her face as she gazed at the camera over the frames of her octagon-shaped sunglasses. Her lips were heavily lined and pursed in an alluring manner as she worked the camera, giving the snaps a slightly seductive vibe.

As for the rest of her look, the 46-year-old went full bombshell as she channeled an undisclosed movie character in a skimpy bikini top. The halter-style number boasted a bold green-and-blue color scheme and a tropical-print pattern, as well as a revealing design that likely got more than a few pulses racing. It showed off the star’s ample cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and exposed a teasing glimpse of sideboob as well. Fans could also get a glimpse of Elizabeth’s toned arms and shoulders thanks to her swimwear’s string straps that featured gold metallic accents on the ends.

The Pitch Perfect actress completed her look with a voluminous hairstyle, which she tied in a half-up, half-down ‘do. Her locks were partially secured high up on her head with a bright green scrunchie that matched her bikini top, while the rest spilled down over her shoulders to frame her face in flowy waves. Elizabeth also added a pair of gold stud earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

The mother-of-two prompted her 3.2 million followers to take a guess at her who she was dressed up as, as well as the movie that the character was from. Dozens flocked to the comments section to share their theories, with many correctly guess that she was channeling Tara Reid’s Bunny Lebowski from The Big Lebowski. Some also theorized that she was Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, while others simply took a moment to compliment the star’s stunning display.

“Oh my God you look SO good,” one person wrote.

“Wow, stunning,” praised another fan.

“Love your glasses, Lizzy,” a third follower remarked.

“You are the cutest person,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 10,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.

Elizabeth recently rocked a bikini to transform into another character, though it wasn’t for Halloween. Last week, she slipped into a red-and-white two-piece as she channeled her iconic role as Lindsay from Wet Hot American Summer for a live virtual table read. Fans went wild for the throwback look, awarding the post over 108,000 likes to date.