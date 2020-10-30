Gabrielle Union & Tracee Ellis Ross Share Bikini Snaps Of One Another As They Celebrate Being ‘Birthday Twins’

Both Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated their birthdays on Thursday. In fact, they posted shout-outs to one another via their Instagram pages. As they celebrated and praised the friendships they have developed with one another, they chose gorgeous bikini snaps for the celebratory moments.

It seemed that Gabrielle’s post came shortly before Tracee’s on Thursday. The former America’s Got Talent judge used a snap showing the Black-ish actress wearing a black bikini as she sat on the bench of a picnic table.

This particular snapshot of Tracee had been shared with her fans before. A few months ago, the 48-year-old actress posted it on her own page herself.

The black two-piece swimming suit allowed Tracee’s cleavage to glisten in the sun and the actress showcased her chiseled abs and long, lean legs.

In the caption of her post, Gabrielle noted that she was grateful and proud to share a birthday with Tracee. In less than 24 hours, more than 600,000 likes and 6,000 comments poured in from Gabrielle’s 16.7 million followers.

“it’s her birthday and she’s still celebrating other queens. That’s a true QUEEN right there,” one fan noted in the comments section of Gabrielle’s upload.

“HBD to both of u beautiful BLK Queens,” another wrote.

Not to be outdone, Tracee shared a bikini snap of Gabrielle just an hour or so later on her Instagram page. Gabrielle wore a striped two-piece bathing suit and flaunted her pert derriere as she stood in her pool and showcased her bold personality.

As was the case with the other birthday-focused upload, the snapshot that Tracee used of Gabrielle had been shared with the AGT star’s followers a few months ago.

Tracee’s post garnered about 265,000 likes and 3,000 responses from her 9.7 million followers after she praised her “birthday twin” for being an inspiration.

“Happy bday wishing you nothing but blessings and joy and laughter enjoy your day today,” someone commented on Tracee’s upload.

“Y’all are the baddest!! Just inspiring!!” another person raved.

A theme throughout both comments sections was that people loved how these two women celebrated one another on this fun day. Naturally, everybody raved over how gorgeous both ladies looked in their stunning two-piece bathing suits. In this case, however, the way they lifted one another up and set such a beautiful example for others seemed to generate a massive wave of positive responses as well.

Not only do Gabrielle and Tracee both celebrate their births on October 29, but they were even born the same year. Both ladies turned 48 years old this week and that made these swimsuit pictures all the more titillating.