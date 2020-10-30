The Jonas Brothers Release Holiday Original Tune, ‘I Need You Christmas’

This tender ballad will put you in the spirit of the season.

The Jonas Brothers have released an original holiday tune ahead of the 2020 season titled “I Need You Christmas” as a way to spread a bit of cheer to their fans and followers. The tender ballad, which is reminiscent of an old-fashioned Christmas carol and features soft piano, strings, and vocals, will likely put their admirers in the Christmas spirit.

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to,” said the brothers in a press release as they spoke of the new holiday tune.

“The holidays are a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with the family and setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!” they concluded.

In a social media upload, the band shared an image of the siblings taken when they were children to the delight of their 7.8 million Instagram followers.

Fans were treated to the photo in motion as if it were part of an old home movie. In the background, a snippet of the song played.

Joe smiled brightly for the camera. He was pictured on the left. Nick was in the center, appearing to wiggle out of his older brother Kevin’s arms as the photograph was being taken. Kevin had a serious look on his face.

The siblings posed on a dark brown rug in what was likely their family home. The trio wore similar plaid pajamas. The tree behind them was decorated with lots of delicate family ornaments and strands of pearls. Underneath the large fir, a group of gifts was visible. Next to the tree were draperies that covered a nearby window.

This was the second holiday-themed record the trio has released in one year. In 2019, the band dropped the upbeat original “Like It’s Christmas.”

Fans of the brothers both the tune and the retro pic.

“THANK YOU FOR SAVING 2020,” exclaimed one follower.

“Them: ‘I need you Christmas.’ Us: ‘WE NEED YOU JONAAAS!'” joked a second fan.

“It’s so beautiful I’m not crying you’re crying,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“BEAUTIFUL. I’m ready for some hot cocoa.. and dare I say.. snow?” remarked a fourth fan.