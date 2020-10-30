Kourtney Kardashian Splashes In Ocean In Sparkly Dress, Says Kim Kardashian’s 40th Was ‘Best Week’ Of Her Life

Kourtney Kardashian gave her followers a little more insight into her sister Kim Kardashian’s extravagant 40th birthday celebrations, as she posted a slideshow of fun snaps to Instagram on Thursday. What’s more, she said the week spent on a private island in French Polynesia to mark her younger sister’s birthday was the best time of her life.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mainstay posted five photos and a video to her Instagram, that showed the two sisters splashing around in the ocean at night, despite being dressed in glitzy gowns. Kourtney wore a silver sequined number that showed off a large helping of cleavage thanks to its deep neckline and thin shoulder straps. The mini dress’ hemline just brushed her upper thighs, putting her toned pins on full display, and ensuring the glitzy gown didn’t get soaked during the nighttime dip in the ocean.

Meanwhile, Kim wore a fun gold dress with interesting cutouts for the jaunt to the beach. The golden garment boasted a cowl neck that ensured Kim’s ample cleavage was center stage, and a short frilly skirt. The top included white panels and two cutouts on either side of the reality star’s waist to show off her super fit figure. Both sisters wore their dark hair loose and straight with center partings.

In the first few snaps, the siblings appeared to be dancing in the shallows, alongside a pretty pal in a tight red maxi gown. The video showed the group of friends heading down towards the ocean in the darkness as Kim urged Kourtney to hold her hand. They then ran screaming into the water before quickly exiting the surf amongst talk of a potential shark lurking beneath the surface.

The multi-upload raked in over 1.8 million likes within 20 hours of it being posted, and thousands of Kourtney’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fun snaps.

“You guys are everything,” wrote one fan.

“Kourtney your outfit iconic,” commented a second.

“Happiness looks so good on you, I wish you always have that glow,” mused another admirer, who added a twinkling star emoji to their kind words.

While the sisters appeared to be having the time of their lives as they celebrated Kim’s milestone birthday, the trip has not been without controversy. Indeed, the famous family faced backlash after it was revealed that the reality star spent $1 million on the birthday celebration, with the bill including an exclusive island in French Polynesia and a private jet. She is believed to have taken 30 of her closest friends and family on the vacation, and ensured that each person took a COVID test before departure.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim explained on Instagram.

However, fans and followers have accused the beauty mogul of being selfish and out of touch due to the fact she held such a lavish event while many people in the U.S. and around the globe are struggling to survive, and unable to see loved ones, during the coronavirus pandemic.