Kelly Gale Rocks A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini And Cuddles Up To An Adorable Dog On The Beach

In the caption, she told her followers that the sweet pup's name was Ellie.

Kelly Gale recently enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach, where she looked hotter than ever in one of her many tiny bikinis. The model shared a few photos from her time by the water to Instagram on Friday, delighting many of her 1.4 million followers.

The upload included a total of two snaps that captured the 25-year-old sitting with her legs spread apart in the soft sand. She sat directly in front of the camera, though her focus was on an adorable golden retriever named Ellie who joined her for the relaxing day under the sun. The sweet pup earned some well-deserved pats on the neck and head, as well as some cuddle time from the Swedish beauty as the images were taken.

Many of Kelly’s followers swooned over her furry friend, but Ellie wasn’t all that caught their eyes. The Victoria’s Secret model herself was quite a sight in a sexy string bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Kelly likely sent pulses racing in the tie-dyed two-piece that boasted a bold pink-and-white color scheme that popped against her deep tan. It included a halter-style top that almost appeared to small for her voluptuous chest, as an eyeful of underboob could be seen. The piece also boasted a plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage, while its thin shoulder straps offered a peek at her toned arms.

The matching bottoms of the set gave way to Kelly’s long, lean legs, sculpted from her dedicated workout schedule. Fans were treated to a look at her toned thighs thanks to the garment’s high-cut style, as well as her flat tummy and chiseled abs. It also had a stringy waistband that was tied low on her hips in dainty bows, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame.

Kelly took a simple approach when accessorizing her beachy ensemble, adding only a gold bracelet and chain necklace. She also tied her dark locks in a messy ponytail that sat high up on her head and spilled behind her back in voluminous waves.

Fans quickly took note of the bikini-clad new addition to Kelly’s feed, awarding it more than 10,000 likes within just 36 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the model and her tail-wagging friend.

“So cute!!!” one person wrote.

“Aww,”‘ quipped another fan.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“I love you both,” added a fourth admirer.

Despite it being well into fall, Kelly has been getting plenty of bikini time by the ocean. Earlier this month, the brunette bombshell spent an afternoon by the water in a sexy snakeskin-print bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans were thrilled with that look as well, awarding the snap more than 29,000 likes and 182 comments to date.