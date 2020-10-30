Laura Marie Goes Braless Under An Open Jacket While Rocking Metallic Panties

Laura Marie went full bombshell for her latest Instagram look on Thursday night. The model showed some skin as she went braless underneath of an open jacket while wearing a pair of metallic panties, much to the delight of her 1.4 million followers.

In the stunning snap, Laura looked hotter than ever while putting on a busty show under the pale pink blazer. The garment boasted side pockets and loose sleeves as it clung tightly over her bare chest and exposed her massive cleavage.

The silver panties included black trim. The straps were pulled high up over her hips and hugged her petite waist while accentuating her thick thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the pic.

Laura’s glowing skin was perfectly complemented by the ensemble, which she jazzed up the style with a small bellybutton ring in her navel.

The model stood with her hip pushed out and both of her hands clutching the front of the blazer. She placed one leg ahead of the other and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a gray chair and some wall art were visible. A large green plant could also be seen. In the caption, Laura joked about her look being business casual.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Laura’s followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Wow absolutely, that’s what I meant by business casual, you look absolutely freaking stunning,” one follower stated

“You look beautiful,” another wrote.

“Beautiful and sexy goddess remember to wear a mask to protect yourself when you go out to work,” a third comment read.

“Wow such of beautiful girl gorgeous sexy,” a fourth user gushed.

The brunette babe never seems to be shy when it comes to putting her fit figure front and center in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking sexy outfits that gain plenty of attention.

Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a peachy string bikini while soaking up some sunshine by the swimming pool. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 10,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.