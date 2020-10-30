Chemical Used In Fast Food Wrappers Is ‘One Of The Most Toxic Substances Ever Identified,’ Scientists Warn

A group of scientists is warning that a common chemical found almost everywhere has shown itself to be “one of the most toxic substances ever identified” and could have serious effects on both human health and the environment.

In a release published to Science Daily, the Geological Society of America announced that tackling Per-/poly-fluroalkyl substances, or PFAS, will be the main focus during the the Geological Society of America’s 2020 Annual Meeting. The society hopes to alert the population about the dangers of what they have called a “forever chemical.”

One of the main challenges is that PFAS are almost ubiquitous in modern life and are often used in industrial settings. Described as a class of over 3000 compounds, they are used in goods such as firefighting foam, car wax, and even fast-food wrappers. Moreover, scientists are warning that they have only begun to scratch the surface of how damaging PFAS are, especially since they don’t degrade like other materials.

“It’s almost like armor…we don’t have any evidence of degradation of these compounds,” explained Matt Reeves, a professor at Western Michigan University, adding that their bonds are “among the strongest in all of chemistry.”

Currently, high PFAS levels in humans have been linked to higher rates of cancer, hormonal imbalances, and disruptive immune responses. Even more worrisome is that researchers have claimed that PFAS are harmful at concentrations in the parts per trillion — meaning only small amounts could cause serious health damage.

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Federal standards established by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2016 decreed the safe upper limit to be 70 parts per trillion (ppt). The upper limit for arsenic, in comparison, is 10 parts per billion — meaning a person can have more than 142 times the amount of arsenic than PFAS.

Already, high levels of the dangerous chemical have been discovered in the environment.

“PFAS were found to be present at almost every site that was sampled, whether it was a metropolitan area, near an industrial source, or out in a rural area,” claimed Mark Brusseau of the University of Arizona.

“[They are] even in some very remote mountain areas.”

“PFAS don’t discriminate,” added Steve Sliver, a member of Michigan’s PFAS response team. “The sources are pretty much everywhere.”

PFAS are currently regulated at the state level — meaning that some states have been tackling the issue while others have not. Michigan has been particularly proactive, especially after finding high concentrations in fish in a popular lake in the southern part of the state.

That said, researchers have lamented that options for ridding the environment of the chemical are limited, and that the main method at present is to flush them out.