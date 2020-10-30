Corrie Yee Arches Back & Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Pink Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Corrie Yee knows how to grab the attention of her 1.1 million Instagram followers, and most of the time she does it by wearing tiny outfits that expose plenty of skin. On Friday, the model looked pretty in pink as she flaunted her smoking-hot body in a set of sensual lingerie.

Corrie’s bra was primarily made from lace, and it had half cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The panties were also made from lace. They had a low-rise front and a thong back. Sides pulled high on her waist accentuated her slender midsection.

The popular influencer sat on a vanity surrounded by bright white lights. Two mirrors hung on the wall, which was painted with alternating stripes of dark and light pink. One of the mirrors caught the reflection of a pink and black room divider on the other side of the room.

Corrie arched her back and leaned her shoulders against the mirror, showcasing her voluptuous bosom. The model held one hand on her forehead while her other hand was on her chest. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The pose showed off her flat abs and the sexy curve of her hips. Her toned thighs and shapely shoulders were also on display.

Corrie’s long, dark hair cascaded down her back, and the curled ends dangled near the small of her back, drawing the eye to her trim waist. Her reflection was enticing as it showed her bare cheeks, adding some sex appeal to the snap. Her smooth skin appeared to be flawless in the lighting.

In the caption, Corrie wrote that she was preparing to take a trip to Tulum.

Many of her admirers poured on the compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous beauty queen,” wrote one follower adding several heart-eye smiley faces and red rose emoji.

“Goddess. So gorgeous majestic and perfect,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Absolutely a beautiful picture of a gorgeous woman,” a third fan comments with flame and red hear emoji.

“Sexy as always Princess,” a fourth admirer added.

Corrie seems to have a thing for lingerie. Earlier this month, she flaunted her fabulous figure in another set of lace undies. The set was slightly more racy that the ensemble she shared on Friday, flashing more skin. The bra and panties were amazingly skimpy, and she completed the look with a flirty garter belt. She also posed in front of a mirror, giving her online audience a peek at her backside.