Alexa Collins Sizzles In Flimsy White Dress As She Puts Her Voluptuous Cleavage Center Stage

Swimsuit model Alexa Collins ensured all eyes were on her ample assets on Friday as she kicked the weekend off in style by sharing a revealing photo to Instagram. The social media star treated her 1.1 million followers to a shot of herself in a tiny white dress that perfectly complemented her enviable curves.

Alexa’s flimsy dress featured tiny shoulder straps that seemingly struggled to keep the top of the garment pulled up. The neckline was square but low, giving followers a hearty glimpse of the model’s ample cleavage, as well as her sideboob. The dress was cinched in underneath the Instagram star’s chest, which perfectly showed off her tiny midriff and waist, while its skirt included a ruched effect, which meant it was super tight over Alexa’s booty and hips. Furthermore, the miniskirt’s uber-short length meant that Alexa’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in the shot. White strings emerging from the skirt’s hem had been pulled tight and tied into a bow, seemingly generating the sexy ruched effect. The garment’s hem also featured ruffled detailing, which skimmed over the back of Alexa’s upper thigh and added a fun, feminine twist to the revealing ensemble.

The blond beauty’s light locks were twisted into a sophisticated up ‘do for the shot, although she had left some short strands of hair out of the style at the front to frame her face. Alexa posed on a luxe gray velvet sofa for the photograph, with her right leg crossed over her left, and her left hand trailing on the sofa’s tactile material. She gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

A number of Alexa’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the fun aesthetic.

“Wow you are so beautiful and pretty,” wrote one follower, alongside three red heart emoji.

“Breathtaking beauty,” commented another, who added red heart and kissing-face emoji to their words.

“Those legs have me,” confessed a third, with a peeping eye emoji.

Alexa is no stranger to showing off her phenomenal body on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 29 the model shared two super sexy photos of herself getting wet in the ocean. In the first image, Alexa sat in the surf in a skimpy string bikini, and looked back at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Meanwhile, the second was a close up of the beauty’s booty, as she poured water all over it.

“Sometimes I just need the ocean,” she wrote in the caption.

