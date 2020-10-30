Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Incredible Physique As She Works Out With An Unusual Prop

Lindsey Vonn is putting in quite a workout, and getting some help from an unusual prop.

The U.S. Olympic star took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself going through a series of squats while holding a barbell stacked with weight. Behind her, apparently to help make sure she achieves a deep squat, sat a toilet that marked the end of her movement. In the caption, Vonn shared that she is working on some “practical” training.

As Vonn noted in the picture’s caption, her competitive career has come to an end as she hung up the skiis earlier this year following a series of injuries. At the time, Vonn told CNBC that while she didn’t reach all of her career goals, she was happy with what she accomplished. That included a gold medal, two bronze medals, and dozens of World Cup wins.

But while she may not be hitting the slopes anymore, Vonn has worked hard to stay in competition-ready condition, and often shared the progress with her Instagram followers. She has posted many videos like the one shared this week, giving a glimpse of the hard work that still goes into her training sessions.

The video was a big hit with her 2.1 million followers, attracting more than 22,000 likes and getting hundreds of comments. Some found her use of the toilet an ingenuitive way to get in a solid workout.

“Haha I love this,” one person wrote.

“This is awesome,” another added.

As The Inquisitr reported, Vonn has been very open with her Instagram followers lately, using the social media outlet to strike back at some body shamers who criticized her figure. She posted a series of revealing bikini snaps along with a long caption speaking out against the “ruthless comments” and media stories that “tear apart my body.” Vonn said that she’s a normal person with an imperfect physique, but said she is proud of her body and all that it has achieved.

Vonn seemed to get plenty of love with her most recent video, with many leaving compliments about the Olympic star and her muscular physique.

“Amazing Lindsey! Flex your guns in a next post!” a fan commented.

“you are an inspiration for women to workout and stay fit and strong. im so sorry to see post of people who are bitter and not happy within themselves that they throw mean words out to u,” wrote another.