Kanye West Takes Out Two-Page Presidential Campaign Ad In ‘The New York Times’

Just days ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Kanye West has taken out a political campaign ad in The New York Times in an effort to gain potential voters.

In the two-page ad, which comes in the form of an open letter, West shared his optimistic views with readers. Titled “Dear Future,” the piece appeared in the NYT on Friday, October 30. On the left was a picture of a white dove, and on the right were his words.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, We believe,” he wrote.

Elsewhere in the letter, the Jesus Is King rapper touched on what the United States could look like if he took over the White House. According to him, the criminal justice system would “treat everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status” and the educational system would promote “freedom and visionary thinking.” There also would be homes and food “for everyone.”

“Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become,” he added.

Courtesy of KANYE 2020

His version of America would also be free from “debt, shame, guilt, worry, stress, war, greed, hate, misuse of power, prejudices, manipulation, and discrimination.”

Toward the end of the piece, West addressed his religious beliefs, noting that “Jesus loves everyone.” He also shared that he felt like “a kid the night before Christmas” whenever he thinks about what God has in store for America.

The rapper then ended the letter by suggesting that voters should “lead with love,” in a similar fashion to his recent campaign video.

As reported by The Inquisitr, West took to his official Twitter account to share his first presidential campaign commercial earlier this month. In the clip, the candidate was seen standing in front of a black-and-white U.S. flag and discussing his values while looking off-camera. In his monologue, he told viewers to “act on faith” in order to build stronger families and prosper together.

West initially announced that he was running for president on July 4. Despite missing ballot deadlines in several states, he was able to qualify in Colorado, Louisiana, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and seven others.

Should he not win in the upcoming election, however, the rapper doesn’t plan to give up on his political aspirations. As The Inquisitr also reported, he announced that he’s open to running for governor of California during a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience.