Genesis Lopez Squats With Legs Apart In A Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit On Instagram

Genesis Lopez left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap on Friday morning. The model revealed that she was feeling the weekend vibes as she squatted down with her legs apart while wearing a cleavage-baring bodysuit.

Genesis put all of her enviable curves on display in the snakeskin-print ensemble. The colorful outfit boasted a deep neckline that drew attention to her massive cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The garment fit tightly around her slender waist and clung to her voluptuous hips while accentuating her thick thighs. She accessorized the skintight look with a small pair of earrings and a dainty gold chain around her neck. She added multiple rings on her fingers as well.

Genesis squatted down in front of a mirror for the selfie. She had her knees bent and her weight shifted to one side. Her shoulders were pulled back and her head was tilted as she held her phone in one hand and wore a small smile on her lips. In the background of the snap, some workout equipment could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. The strands were twisted into a messy bun that rested high on top of her head.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 37,000 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 330 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I worry about ya dropin’ something on your toes. You should really be wearing shoes,” one follower wrote.

“Another day another insanely hot post by Gen. We love you girl. Keep slaying,” another stated.

“Good morning and happy Friday, my love,” a third user gushed.

“You are the most beautiful woman my eyes can see,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for filling her timeline with snapshots of herself rocking revealing ensembles such as scanty lingerie, teeny tops, and tight workout gear.

Recently, Genesis got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bright neon yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun and showed off her glowing skin in front of a flowering bush. That upload also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 89,000 likes and over 890 comments.