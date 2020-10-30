Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Major Cleavage In Unbuttoned Pink Cardigan

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni captured the attention of thousands of Instagram users around the world on Friday, October 30, when she posted some revealing new snapshots of herself.

The 33-year-old fashion designer and social media influencer photographed herself with her phone while in her walk-in closet for the four-photo slideshow. Chiara centered herself in each frame as she switched between a number of poses.

In the first image, the model stood with her body facing the mirror as she had one hip cocked out to showcase her form. She had her right hand in her pocket and wore a sultry expression on her face while she stared at her phone’s screen. The second snapshot displayed her sitting on the floor with ankles crossed as she stuck her chest out. She posed similarly in the third photo, this time leaning forward. She emitted a sweet vibe in the fourth image, smiling shyly as she kept her hands on her crossed ankles.

Her long, highlighted blond locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders.

Chiara’s assets were on display as she wore a pink cardigan sweater that she left mostly unbuttoned. The garment tightly hugged her busty figure as it revealed a great deal of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of faded denim jeans that accentuated her curvy hips. The model finished the look with a pair of beige hiking boots, adding a rustic element to the outfit.

In the post’s geotag, Chiara revealed that she was photographed in Milan. In the caption, she stated that the boots were actually designed by her own clothing company, Chiara Ferragni Collection.

The photoset quickly gained popularity on Instagram, amassing more than 258,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. More than 600 fans also took to the comments section to shower Chiara with compliments on her gorgeous figure, stunning looks, and choice of attire.

“You look so stunning, thank you so much for this,” one individual wrote, adding a number of pink-heart emoji to their comment.

“You are such a beauty,” chimed in another admirer, finishing their sentence with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow super sexy baby,” a third fan asserted.

“Love the outfit so much,” a fourth user proclaimed, filling their compliment with kiss-face emoji.

Chiara has uploaded many gorgeous looks to Instagram as of late, especially after having revealed her current pregnancy. On October 20, she posted some photos in which she rocked just sheer black tights and a black blouse.