Diana Maux Takes To Hollywood’s Streets In A Thong-Leotard Batgirl Costume For Halloween

Diana Maux sparked a frenzy among her 604,000 Instagram followers in an outfit that left very little to the imagination. The scantily-clad fitness trainer took to the streets of Hollywood in a Halloween costume that sent her fans racing to engage with her.

Diana posted four eye-popping photos on Thursday, October 29. In her caption, she mentioned that this was her “Hollyween Series” and added bat and pumpkin emoji. She added a “Batgirl” hashtag indicating that she was dressing up as the character in the offering. The fitness maven also wanted to know which pic her admirers preferred.

The Colombian looked smoking hot in a sheer black leotard. The costume had spaghetti straps that clung to her toned shoulders before dipping at her neckline. The wings were cleverly crafted with heaps of taffeta that were shaped into triangular pinions that began at the middle of her breastbone and extended beneath her arms.

The see-through fabric clung to her toned midsection, revealing her chiseled abs and tiny waist. Undoubtedly, Diana’s famous legs took center stage. From her muscled quadriceps to her bounteous booty, the social media star flaunted her curves proudly.

The Latina model styled her look with Batgirl’s signature red lipstick and an updo that highlighted her décolletage, neck, and exquisite cheekbones. Diana rocked killer heels with straps that stretched to the beginning of her calves.

Diana posed in the streets in front of the iconic Hollywood sign. In the first photo, she cocked her head to the side and looked at the camera through narrowed eyes. She had her hands on her hips in a wide-legged stance that can only be described as provocative.

Those who follow the influencer will Diana’s smile in the second image. The profile shot showed her walking the streets with her head thrown back. She laughed at the lens as she put one leg in front of the other.

In the third snap, Diana held her hands to her ears as if she was listening for something. She turned her face Fto the side as she purportedly tried to put her ears to good use.

The final shot had Diana walking away from the camera. She put her firm derriere on display in the thong leotard. The brunette twisted her head to look toward the lens with an enigmatic expression on her face.

Some of Diana’s fans replied to the question in her caption. Most of them liked all the pics, with the second pic taking a slight lead.

“I love 2. Your smile is everything,” one person gushed.

Another thought that her Batgirl costume was “more like bad girl.”

“You are freaking goals,” a third admirer raved.

Those who follow the fitness guru knows that she ordinarily prioritizes a healthy lifestyle. The Inquisitr recently featured an exercise video where Diana only used her body weight as resistance.