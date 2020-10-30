‘World’s Sexiest Athlete’ Alica Schmidt Flaunts Her Amazing Physique On The Track

German sprinter Alica Schmidt was on the track doing “what she loves the most” — putting in some hard work and showing off the physique that earned her the nickname “World’s Sexiest Athlete” — for her latest Instagram post.

The short-distance runner took to the site this week to share a video of a recent training session with her 1.4 million followers. The short clip showed her doing some sprints and gave followers a glimpse at her well-toned body. Schmidt was seen getting on the blocks and jumping out for a sprint. The footage utilized what appeared to be drone-aided shots to show her from above as she rounded a corner and hit her stride.

The video was a huge hit with her followers, racking up more than 115,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments from her fans across the globe. Many found the workout clip inspirational.

“Wwoww woww woww!!!! you’re such an inspiration Alica,” one person wrote, adding a series of emoji to cheer her on. “Love you so muchhhh”

Others gave more personal compliments, with one calling Schmidt “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

In the caption, Schmidt wrote about her passion for track and field and included a series of hashtags to emphasize her sentiment. The 400m star was hoping to make her Olympic debut this year, but that dream was put on hold when the Tokyo 2020 summer games were suspended until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has her sights set on representing her country next summer and has been sharing plenty of workout videos for her fans to follow along with her progress.

As The Sun reported, Schmidt gained viral attention for her striking good looks and her penchant for sharing revealing snaps on Instagram, but she’s said that her main goal is reaching the top of her field, not finding fame through modeling. The report noted that Schmidt turned down an offer to pose for Playboy and isn’t too concerned about the moniker “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” bestowed on her by the magazine Busted Coverage.

But Schmidt has found a way to tie in commercial and athletic success. She is sponsored by Puma, a brand that also represents Olympic legend Usain Bolt, and regularly shows off the fitness apparel in her videos. In the latest post, she wore a short Puma shirt that showed off her washboard abs, paired with tight, black shorts that gave a generous view of her well-toned legs.