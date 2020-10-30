‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 29: Finn Warns Steffy That Thomas Is Still Obsessed

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, October 29 features Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) who questioned Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He asked if Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) really told him that she wanted to be with him and not with Liam. Thomas seemed confused but later replied that he had a lot on his mind. Finn again asked him about Hope, per SheKnows Soaps. The doctor thought that she and Liam were a solid couple and was confused by his remark.

In his mind, Thomas heard the Hope doll mocking the flip-flopper, Liam. Finn was on high alert as he watched Thomas and noticed that something was off. The designer tried to cover by saying that he needed to eat something and was dealing with a lot of stress. As seen in the below image, Finn looked perplexed as he left the office.

Former Sister Wives Bond on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talked about their blended family at the cliff house. The blonde pried and asked if Finn was now her boyfriend. Steffy merely smiled and confirmed that he was no longer her doctor.

The girls also talked about Thomas. Hope confided that her husband was still having issues with him. As seen below, Steffy thought that he was over his obsession with her. Hope agreed that he had been professional at work and had not given her a reason to be concerned.

Thomas Repeatedly Hears The Doll’s Voice

At Forrester Creations, Thomas was sitting at his desk. He stared at a magazine with Hope on the cover. He heard the mannequin telling him that it did not want to go back in the box. The mannequin wanted to stay with him.

Hope entered the design office and told the designer that she had a question about the fabric. He questioned if she still cared for him. She reminded him that they were only co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Shetalked about the designs but Thomas only heard the doll speaking about being alone with him.

“I want you,” it said.

The Bold And The Beautiful’s Finn Warns Steffy

At the cliff house, Steffy updated him that Liam was on board with them being together. The couple flirted before Finn revealed that he spoke to her brother that day. Steffy mentioned that her brother seemed to be over his obsession.

The physician warned Steffy that Thomas thought that he could still have a chance with Hope. Finn also reported that something seemed off about the designer. Steffy didn’t believe Finn until he spelled it out. Thomas told him that Hope wanted to be with him, not with Liam.