Ashley Roberts Turns Up To Work In Fierce Tiger Costume With PVC Boots For Halloween

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker is a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. and dressed up for Halloween this morning.

Roberts stunned in a tiger-print bodysuit with long sleeves and a tail. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage area. She paired the look with black PVC boots and opted for ears that matched her attire. Roberts painted her chest and face with black stripes and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish. She styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three slides of content within one post.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured sitting down inside the Heart studios by her desk. Roberts was caught flashing a smile while gazing to her right.

In the next frame, she posed alongside Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, who also host the breakfast show every morning with Roberts. According to the Daily Mail, Theakston dressed up as Joe Exotic while Holden went as Carole Baskin.

Theakston wore a long-sleeved blue animal-print shirt with a pair of jeans. He opted for a cap and a long curly blond wig underneath. The West-End actor placed a red bandana in his jean pocket and wrapped a belt around his waist.

Holden sported a loose-fitted pink top that featured a floral pattern with jeans. She styled her wavy hair down and accessorized with a flowery headpiece and earrings. The Britain’s Got Talent judge painted scratches on the side of her cheek while keeping her fingernails short.

In the third and final slide, Roberts shared a boomerang of herself in front of a red backdrop. She placed one hand on her hip while whipping her tail around. The singer looked directly at the camera lens with a smirky expression and applied a sparky filter to the post.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Wow. What a beautiful little kitten!!!! Xx,” one user wrote.

“Wow you look purrrrfect as always!!” another person shared.

“Very nice Ashley and you look stunning in that outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“It’s a good job you’re on radio Ashley, if you were on TV in this outfit men would be having heart attacks, so sexy,” a fourth admirer commented.