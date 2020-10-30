Heidi Klum Shows A Lot Of Leg In Dress Split Up To Her Hip As She Poses Against Street Art

Heidi Klum put her supermodel pins on display as she rocked an edgy high-fashion look for her latest Instagram post. The television personality proclaimed she was “in love” with her fierce look as she uploaded the snap on Friday.

Heidi kicked the weekend off with a bang as she rocked a vampy black midi-dress that brushed her calves and showed off a whole lot of leg. The risqué garment featured a huge split in the skirt that almost reached the model’s left hip, and showed off her long, toned leg in the process. The top of the dress boasted a deep V neckline, displaying Heidi’s cleavage perfectly, with the right side of the garment cut from a sheer mesh with darker detailing. The mesh section skimmed over Heidi’s flat stomach and leg, and the faint outline of panties was visible underneath, giving the gown a racy edge. Perhaps the most attention-grabbing element of the piece however, were the mis-matched balloon sleeves. Both of the super oversized sleeves were made from an airy chiffon-esque material, with the right arm in a gold hue and the other black. The sleeves ballooned around Heidi’s shoulders and arms, before being sharply drawn in at the wrist.

The model teamed the attention-grabbing dress with simple black stilettos and hefty gold statement earrings, which dangled to her shoulders. She wore her blond hair straight and tucked behind her shoulders as she leaned against a wall bedecked with vibrant street art. Heidi closed her eyes and tiled her chin back in an ethereal pose, and bent her left leg to rest her heel against the wall. Damp autumn leaves in gold and brown were stuck to the pavement beneath her feet.

In just one hour, Heidi’s upload racked up almost 20,000 likes. In the caption she explained that her outfit was from designer Georges Hobeika’s spring-summer 2021 collection.

The post comes at an exciting time of year for Heidi, who is known for putting a huge amount of effort into her Halloween costumes — and this year seems to be no different. As The Inquisitr reported, Heidi also teased her Halloween costume on Instagram on Friday. The America’s Got Talent host shared a video that showed her laying on a bed in a bra and panties as artists got to work painting her body. Black and gray paint had been used to make the bedding look like marble, and by the end of the video Heidi was entirely camouflaged.

“First you see me, now you don’t,” she wrote in the caption, alongside three ghost emoji.

You can see the post here.