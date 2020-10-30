Heidi Klum Shows A Lot Of Leg In Dress With A Slit Up To Her Hip As She Poses Against Street Art

Heidi Klum put her supermodel pins on display as she rocked an edgy, high-fashion look for her latest Instagram post. The television personality proclaimed she was “in love” with her fierce look when she uploaded the snap on Friday.

Heidi kicked the weekend off with a bang as she rocked a vampy, black midi-dress that brushed her calves and showed off a whole lot of leg. The risqué garment featured a huge slit that almost reached the model’s left hip, and showed off her long, toned leg. The top of the dress boasted a deep V neckline, displaying Heidi’s cleavage. The right side of the garment was made of a sheer mesh with darker detailing. The mesh section skimmed over Heidi’s flat stomach and leg, and the faint outline of her panties could be seen underneath, giving the gown a racy edge.

Perhaps the most attention-grabbing element of the piece, however, was the mismatched balloon sleeves. Both of the super oversized sleeves were made from an airy, chiffon-esque material, with the right arm in a gold hue and the other black. The sleeves puffed around Heidi’s shoulders and arms, before sharply drawing in at the wrist.

The model paired the attention-grabbing dress with simple, black stilettos and hefty, gold statement earrings, which dangled to her shoulders. She wore her blond hair straight and tucked behind her shoulders as she leaned against a wall decked with vibrant street art. Heidi closed her eyes, tilted her chin back, and bent her left leg to rest her heel against the wall. Damp autumn leaves in gold and brown were stuck to the pavement beneath her feet.

In just one hour, Heidi’s upload racked up almost 20,000 likes. In the caption, she explained that her outfit was from designer Georges Hobeika’s spring-summer 2021 collection.

The post came at an exciting time of year for Heidi, who is known for putting a huge amount of effort into her Halloween costumes. This year seems to be no different.

As The Inquisitr reported, Heidi also teased her Halloween costume on Instagram on Friday. The America’s Got Talent host shared a video that showed her laying on a bed in a bra and panties as artists got to work painting her body. Black and gray paint was used to make the bedding look like marble, and by the end of the video, Heidi was entirely camouflaged.

“First you see me, now you don’t,” she wrote in the caption, alongside three ghost emoji.

You can see the post here.