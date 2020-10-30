Donald Trump Jr. Says U.S. Covid-19 Deaths Are ‘Almost Nothing’ On ‘The Ingraham Angle’

President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. made a series false and/or misleading statements about the coronavirus pandemic on The Ingraham Angle on Thursday night, including by claiming that deaths caused by the illness are “almost nothing.”

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, during his appearance on the popular Fox News program, the president’s oldest son claimed that the number of deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are almost nothing. He also added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) isn’t talking about it.

“If you look — I put it up on my Instagram a couple days ago ’cause I went through the CDC data because I kept hearing about new infections. But I was like ‘Why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing,'” he said.

In fact, the CDC is clear on its website that the number of deaths attributable to the coronavirus in the U.S. is 216,025, as of October 15.

Further, on the very same day that Trump Jr. made the claim that coronavirus deaths are “almost nothing,” 1,000 people died from the pathogen in the U.S.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

He further claimed that there are therapeutic options that can treat COVID-19, such as remdesivir, an anti-inflammatory drug that was one of the treatments given to his father while he was hospitalized with the illness.

Though the drug did appear, at one time, to show some limited promise as a treatment for the disease, it is only being used in the most severe cases. What’s more, a recent study of 11,000 cases in 30 countries concluded that remdesivir did not prevent death in any of the patients treated with it.

He went on to claim that the virus is “under control.”

“We’ve gotten control of this thing. We understand how it works, they have the therapeutics to be able to deal with this… We’re outperforming Europe in a positive way, so well because we’ve gotten ahold of this,” he said.

Yahoo Entertainment writer Stephen Proctor noted that anecdotal evidence seems to be pointing to Trump Jr’s claims of the virus being under control as not true. For example, in El Paso, the city announced a shutdown of non-essential services in order to control the spread of the virus, while in Wisconsin, hospitals are running low on beds in Intensive Care Units.

Trump Jr. also used the interview to blast Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for limiting attendance at his father’s rallies in that state to 250 people.