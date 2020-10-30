Heidi Klum Rocks A Bra & Panties As Her Body Appears To Disappear In Halloween Transformation Video

Heidi teased her 2020 Halloween costume.

Heidi Klum gave fans a sneak peek at her 2020 Halloween costume on Friday, and it really rocked — as in, the supermodel resembled a slab of stone after a team of talented artists was finished using her body as a canvas.

Heidi, 47, was filmed lying on her back on a small mattress and pillow that had been placed on top of sheets of clear plastic. Black and gray paint had been used to make the bedding look like marble. The America’s Got Talent host wore a white molded bra and low-rise panties that featured the same marbled pattern. She also wore a blue protective face mask. Her blond hair was pulled up.

Heidi had to lie still as a team of three painters began using their brushes to cover her legs and stomach with large splotches of gray and white body paint. They did a lot of blending to soften the edges of the two base colors. Next, they painted uneven lines of black all over Heidi. The veiny lines looked a bit like cracks.

The artists’ canvas occasionally took a break from keeping her legs straight by bending her knees, and she was also shown checking her phone. By the end of the sped-up video, Heidi’s statuesque figure almost completely blended in with the bedding. The only parts of her body that were left untouched were her left hand, both feet, her face, and hair. The clip ended when she bent both knees and moved around as if she were about to get up.

In her caption, one hint that Heidi dropped about her camouflage costume was also shown in the video — she wanted to make it look like she disappeared. She also added three ghost emoji, possibly suggesting that the end result of her transformation will be a bit spooky.

Heidi’s Halloween costumes are a big hit every year, and she always goes all out by hiring makeup artists and special effects teams to totally transform the way she looks. Last year, she embraced a sci-fi theme by dressing like a creepy cyborg with an exposed brain and viscera. A glass dome covered her head, and silver tubes and bolts jutted out from her fake flesh. That look required the model to wear numerous prosthetics.

Some of Heidi’s other elaborate costumes from recent years include the ogre form of Princess Fiona from the movie Shrek, Michael Jackson as a werewolf from the “Thriller” music video, one member of a large group of Heidi clones, and Jessica Rabbit from the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit.