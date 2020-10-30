WWE Rumors: Latest Update On Company’s Possible Plan To Have ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Star Win ‘Royal Rumble’

According to Ringside News, WWE officials currently don’t have plans for Big E to win the 2021 Royal Rumble. This comes following the news that he’s the favorite among bookmakers to walk away with the victory at the event.

The report stated that the company isn’t looking that far ahead yet. The Royal Rumble will take place in January, but the outlet’s source revealed that officials are still trying to finalize this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. As of this writing, they’re booking on a week-to-week basis.

The article also noted that Vince McMahon hasn’t discussed any plans for potential winners yet. While Big E arguably stands a good chance of winning due to his current push and standing in the promotion, his name hasn’t been mentioned yet.

The report also pointed out that McMahon has a tendency to change his mind often. Even if he had already decided the outcome of the match, it would likely have changed by the time the pay-per-view rolls around.

Big E recently kickstarted a singles run and he’s been on a winning streak ever since. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar appears to be getting set for a main event push, and many fans would love to see him defy the odds.

While Big E is the betting favorite at the moment, it remains to be seen if officials would take a chance on him. He’s still unproven as a singles star in many ways. However, the promotion did shock the fans last year when Drew McIntyre won the match.

The other strong contenders are a mix of established draws and dark horses. In a separate report from Ringside News, it was revealed that Edge, Keith Lee and AJ Styles are among the foremost favorites to win WWE’s annual 30-man Battle Royale.

Since Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are currently champions, they aren’t expected to take part in the bout. However, Reigns’ was listed among the candidates, though it’s rare for World Champions to enter the Battle Royale.

Edge is perhaps the strongest contender as there are reportedly plans in place to have him face Orton at WrestleMania 37. The Royal Rumble is the ideal show to bring him back into the fold following his injury, as winning it gives him a clear path to face Orton at the “Show of Shows.”

Keith Lee was recently promoted from NXT, so he might have to wait a while longer before he’s given a major push. Styles is an established main eventer, however, so he can’t be ruled out.