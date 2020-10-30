Lauren Dascalo Looks Smoking Hot Wearing A Bright Pink Bikini In Malibu

Lauren Dascalo opted for a smoking hot look in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday. The blond bombshell flaunted her unreal curves for her over 1 million followers as she opted for a bright pink bikini while posing in Malibu.

In the sultry snaps, Lauren looked like a total smokeshow as she let it all hang out in skimpy swimwear. The top fit tightly against her ample bust and showed just a hint of sideboob in the process. It also showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her curvaceous hips and hugged her tiny waist firmly as it emphasized her muscular thighs and round booty. Her taut tummy and killer abs were also spotted in the pics.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her body to the side and one hand resting on a railing next to her. Her other arm hung at her side. She arched her back and slightly pushed one leg out while turning her head and giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot was nearly identical, but featured a different filter. In the background, the sun streamed over some lush, green foliage. In the caption, she teased her fans, claiming she was on her way to them. She geotagged her location as Malibu, California.

Her long, blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Lauren’s followers went wild for the post, which earned more than 16,000 likes within the first 18 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 550 messages about the upload during that time.

“I’m waiting patiently, absolutely flawless,” one follower stated.

“Ohh so perfect,” another gushed.

“You look delicious!” a third user wrote.

“I can’t get over how gorgeous you look in these pictures. It’s like your a super model and you know exactly how to work the camera. Stunning as always baby girl,” a fourth person declared.

The model’s fan have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen showing some skin while going scantily clad.

Just last month, Lauren piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a flimsy nude string bikini as she held a flower in her hand and wore a bandanna over her head. To date, that post has reeled in more than 20,000 likes and over 380 comments.