Zara Larsson Rocks Corset-Style Top & Wet Hair For Steamy Shoot

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish songstress recently did a steamy shoot that hasn’t gone unnoticed by her followers.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in what looked to be a baby pink corset top with no straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and was tucked into her high-waisted black pants that appeared to be made out of leather material. Larsson kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for a number of rings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of black polish. Larsson styled her shoulder-length blond hair down in a wet style.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close up from a higher angle. Larsson placed her right hand on her chest and gazed up at the camera lens with her lips parted while showcasing her dark eye makeup in red lighting.

In the next slide, the singer was captured in front of a plain white backdrop with her legs parted open. She placed both her hands on her crotch and stuck her tongue out. Larsson closed her eyes for the snap and left the front of her locks to fall in front of her face.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer raised both her hands to her chest and gazed over to her left.

For her caption, she credited photographer Paul Edwards and hairstylist and makeup artist Sophia Sinot.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 188,000 likes and over 815 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“congrats on looking like that. damn ma,” one user wrote.

“The audacity to look that good,” another person shared.

“You are so pretty,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Damnnnn yldnkxkdkdkxkkf YOU LOOK AMAZING AHHH,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Larsson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on a fierce display wearing a sparkly cropped shirt that appeared to feature a snakeskin print all over. Larsson left most of the garment unbuttoned and seemingly didn’t have any visible attire underneath. She rocked the outfit with jeans that had a wash effect on them and sported her hair in a high ponytail. Larsson showed off her outfit from various angles for the three-photo upload and looked very glammed-up.