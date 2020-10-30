Katrin Freud Shows Off Her Ample Assets In Tight Cropped Top As She Reflects On The Nature of Beauty

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud on Friday treated her 1 million followers to yet another sizzling display of her ample assets and enviable body in a post to Instagram. The social media star had slipped into a form-fitting two-piece outfit for a day out and about.

The influencer posed atop a rock for three sexy snaps in the multi-upload post. From her high vantage point, it was possible to get a beautiful panorama of the sparkling blue ocean, which spread out behind her. She wore a skintight black cropped top that hugged her curves in all the right places. The garment featured three-quarter length sleeves and a roll neck, which added a sophisticated edge to the look, and finished just below her chest, giving fans a good look at her super-toned midriff. She paired the piece with black form-fitting leggings that complemented her toned booty and shapely thighs, and featured a trendy high-waisted cut. Katrin finished off the minimalist outfit with chunky light brown boots with dark brown padding around the ankle.

Katrin wore her shoulder-length blond locks straight and sleek with a side parting for the dreamy photoshoot, as she posed atop the cluster of rocks. In the first shot she leaned back on her right hand, exposing a wrist tattoo, and raised the other hand to her chest as she arched her back to ensure her ultra-toned body looked its best. In the second shot she bent her right knee, placed her boot firmly on the rock, and leaned on her knee with her right elbow, which made for a more cerebral pose as she gazed at the camera. In the third and final image of the slideshow, Katrin showed off a sliver of underboob as she sat on the rock with her hands on her thighs and stared out at the ocean.

In her caption, the Instagram model mused on the connected nature of inner and outer beauty, as she described the world as “a mirror in which everyone sees his own reflection.”

A number of the blond bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the pretty set of snaps.

“Looking Extraordinarily Beautiful,” wrote one admirer, who added star-eye, heart-eye, and fire emoji to their complimentary words.

“Stunning Beauty Loving Sweetheart,” commented another, alongside a swathe of heart and rose emoji.

“Amazing Kate, you are fantastic,” shared a third fan, adding heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to their comment.

