Heather Graham, 50, Flaunts Her Toned Bod In White Lace Dress, Garter Belt & Brown Stockings

Heather Graham, 50, defied her age when she took to Instagram to flaunt her toned bod in a sexy white lace dress, complete with a garter belt and brown stockings. The Hangover star thrilled her 330,000-plus followers as she shared a behind the scenes look from her new movie.

Heather looked insanely gorgeous as she rocked the old-timey lingerie look. The top boasted eyelet lace and a low-cut neckline. The garment also flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders while clinging to her ample bust.

The bottom of the garb clung to her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs. She added a plum-colored garter belt, which she wrapped snugly around her trim waist and attached to a pair of dark brown thigh-high stockings.

Heather stood in front of a window with her hip pushed out and one hand resting on the back of a wooden chair. The sunlight streamed through the glass to light up her face as she bent one knee and lifted a shoulder while giving a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a piece of wooden furniture could be seen, as well as a set of drapes that matched her garter belt.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, the actress revealed that she was on the set of the film The Last Son of Issac LeMay. The movie also stars Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly, per Deadline.

Heather’s followers seemed to fall in love with the stunning shot, clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I have to say, you are a beautiful woman!” one follower stated.

“Your typical beautiful self!” another wrote.

“Heather you look amazing absolutely stunning,” a third comment read.

“I will buy or watch whatever you’re advertising,” a fourth user quipped.

The actress doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible curves online. She’s often seen sporting tight dresses, bathing suits, and more.

Heather recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a flowing print dress and strapped on her roller skates as she reminisced about her part as Rollergirl in the movie Boogie Nights. That post has racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 750 comments to date.