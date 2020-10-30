Christine Quinn Stuns Fans In Figure-Hugging Black Polka Dot Dress For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Christine Quinn, who is most known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to share a couple of new pics of herself that took place for a recent Harper’s Bazaar shoot. She is no stranger to catching her followers’ attention with her choice of fashion and her most recent upload is no exception.

Quinn stunned in a black dress with white polka dots all over. The item of clothing featured long sleeves and fell down to the ground. The figure-hugging garment helped showcase her shape and covered any footwear she may have been wearing. Quinn painted her short nails with a coat of blue polish and accessorized herself with jeweled earrings, rings, and bracelets. She styled her long, straight blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured from head-to-toe in front of a fierce leopard-print backdrop. She stood against the wall and lifted both her arms. The bombshell beauty gazed directly at the camera lens with her lips parted, making everything look effortless.

In the next slide, Quinn was photographed closer up. She raised one hand to the top of her head while the other tugged at her locks.

In the tags, Quinn credited director and photographer Brooke James, her makeup artist Eros MUA, hairstylist Jason, photographer Thom Kerr, and designers Gucci and Balenciaga.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“You are the divine feminist icon,” one user wrote.

“You are such an inspiration to everyone and if I was a millionaire I would defo ask you to help find my dream home. All your outfits are unreal,” another person shared.

“You can do no wrong Christine! Stunning as always,” remarked a third fan.

“You look stunning in every garment you wear I swear to God lol,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, Quinn posed in a different outfit for the same publication. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality TV personality wowed in a short eye-catching black dress with a shimmery print all over. The attire had a small slit at the front and was paired with silver lace-up heels that were decorated with spikes.