Kelly Clarkson Stuns In A Super Glam Plunging Sequin Gown For Halloween

Kelly gave a sneak peek at her bombshell costume.

Kelly Clarkson brought bombshell glamour to Halloween. Fans got a sneak peek at Kelly’s costume on Instagram today, October 30, as The Kelly Clarkson Show shared a stunning teaser video that revealed this year’s theme.

The mom of two stunned fans when she dressed up as the super glam Madeline Ashton, Meryl Streep’s character in the 1992 black comedy Death Becomes Her.

Kelly wowed in a floor-length white sequin gown that plunged low to reveal her décolletage. She paired it with a voluminous blond wig and had a white feather boa draped around her arms as she placed her hands in front of her torso.

Kelly flashed a big smile and rocked bright red lipstick with large, chandelier earrings.

The upload was photoshopped to make it appear she was standing in her studio with the words “Happy Halloween” glowing behind her. It began with two curtains opening up for the big reveal and zoomed in on the “Since U Been Gone” singer before zooming back out.

The NBC talk show confirmed in the caption that the spooky special, which will air today, will see Kelly’s set transformed to look like a scene from Death Becomes Her.

Fans were floored by the original American Idol winner’s costume in the comments section.

“Omg! She is killing it in this outfit! So excited for Friday’s episode!” one fan said.

“She looks gorgeoussss,” another wrote with a black heart.

“Wow!!!! She looks GORGEOUS!!!!!!” a third commented with a fire symbol and red heart.

“Wow You are so darn Gorgeously beautiful!! I’m just a little jealous just saying!! Love you!!” another comment read.

The clip has been viewed over 3,000 times.

Kelly’s shared her love for Meryl on multiple occasions. She joked about how she couldn’t keep it cool when she met her at the 2018 Golden Globes in a moment captured by E!’s Live on the Red Carpet.

“I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jacka**. She touched my face y’all!,” The Voice coach said, per People, joking she felt “humiliated” by the fangirl moment.

The star will be joined by Zoe Lister-Jones, Omari Hardwick, and Michelle Monaghan for her Halloween episode, while America’s Got Talent star Brett Loudermilk will perform.

Kelly’s showed off some fashion-forward looks on her show this season and recently stunned in leather leggings when she chatted to Blake Shelton.