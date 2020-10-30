‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Gets Spooked In Hilarious Halloween-Inspired Video Clip

The cast of Dancing with the Stars got spooked in a hilarious Halloween-inspired clip that was shared on the show’s Instagram page. In a sequence of fun videos, the celebrities were scared by clowns, spiders, and other assorted items, with hysterical results.

The clip, which aired during the show’s annual Halloween-themed performances, showed several celebs in particular who found themselves on the wrong end of some tricks. It was all in good fun, but at the time, the celebrities and pros who were frightened didn’t think what happened to them was so funny.

The video began with Chrishell Stause, who was asked if she scared easily. She did not respond but yelped when a large, fake black spider dropped from the ceiling and surprised her.

“I think I peed my leather skirt!” she said.

Jeannie Mai and Monica Aldama were also scared by the huge, black bug.

Jenna Johnson appeared to have been speaking to the camera when a person dressed in a white shirt with fake blood on it, black pants and a wig that covered their face, and also carrying a sharp cleaver, approached her from behind. This caused her to scream at the top of her lungs and run away. She then jumped on top of the person on a sofa in their rehearsal room and yelled while hitting them in retaliation.

Justina Machado opened a door to enter a room, a white protective mask over her face, when a frightening-looking clown jumped up and caused her to yell. The same clown, presumably her partner Sasha Farber, also jumped out at the One Day at a Time star from behind a sofa she was seated upon in a DWTS rehearsal room. She responded by throwing a pillow at the spook.

Skai Jackson pretended to lunge at her professional partner Alan Bersten with a fake knife, which caused him to laugh.

Fans loved the clip and shared their responses to it in the comments section of the post.

“I think Justina was the real victim given that Sasha is the king of scaring,” wrote one follower.

“Jenna was really going at it with the cleaver,” commented a second fan of the dancer’s response.

“I missed not seeing Sasha Farber scare everyone on the show. His pranks and scares are my favorites, and it didn’t feel like Halloween without his big scares,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Monica Aldama falling out of the chair here cracks me up every time,” added a fourth fan.