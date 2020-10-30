Tawny Jordan Smolders In Cleavage-Baring Dress That Contours To Her Every Curve

Model Tawny Jordan treated her 876,000 Instagram followers to a steamy new photo that she posted to the social media platform on Thursday, October 29, in which she flaunted her busty chest in a cleavage-baring dress.

The dress was a metallic gold in cover and adorned from top to bottom in tiny, sparkly sequins. It featured a low neckline that dipped to below Tawny’s chest and was spread apart to give viewers an eyeful of her famed assets. The sleeveless design left her lean arms exposed. The garment followed the curves of the model’s hourglass physique down through her narrow waist to her hips. It hugged the shape of her thighs before fanning out slightly until it hit the ground.

Tawny accessorized with a gold bracelet on one wrist and similarly gold earrings. She left her long, raven tresses loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders in soft waves.

The sexy shot was taken in an outdoor location that featured a large stone fountain with pillars behind the model. Tawny stood in the forefront of the frame on a walkway of bricks and was photographed from toe to head. She struck a sultry pose for the camera, bending one knee out in front of her and crossing it slightly over the other while popping a hip out to the side. The position emphasized the curves along her hips and legs. She placed one hand on her hip and held the other up to her face to stroke her hair while she tilted her head to the side. Her eyes were closed and her lips parted.

In the caption of the post, Tawny left an inspirational message for her followers in which she told them to shine as bright as they want to. She added a multi-star emoji to go along with the message. Tawny also tagged the Instagram pages of the photographer, hairstylist, and designer behind the outfit. Her photo earned a couple of thousand likes and several dozen comments within the first nine hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Tawny’s fans gushed over the stunning look in their comments while complimenting her enviable figure.

“Looking gorgeous and stunning,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“And that’s how a shooting star shines and sparkles,” another follower commented, referencing Tawny’s caption.

“One could almost see themselves in the reflection of your dress…but better to just appreciate who’s wearing said dress,” one more fan quipped.