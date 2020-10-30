Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lace-Up Top & Spandex

Yaslen Clemente wowed her 2.3 million fans while clad in another skin-baring outfit that highlighted her fit figure. The October 30 post included three images where she posed in the same sexy attire.

The first photo in the series featured Yaslen sitting on marble floor tiles. She posed in a bright room, positioning herself in front of a white wall. Yaslen leaned her weight back on her arms, pushing her chest forward and bending her knees. She pursed her lips and shot a sultry stare at the camera to captivate her audience.

Yaslen stood up in the second photo, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. She closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side as she worked it for the camera.

The model wore an all-black ensemble that perfectly suited her frame. On her upper half, she sported a racy top that laced up in the middle, exposing ample amounts of cleavage for her fans. Its plunging neckline showed off her bronze collar while its capped sleeves were tight on her biceps. The garment featured a cropped cut that was snug on her ribs, allowing her to flaunt her rock-hard abs.

Yaslen teamed the top with a pair of shorts that were equally as skimpy. The tiny spandex looked more like swimsuit bottoms, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. Its waistband was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame, while its daringly short length let her show off her shapely thighs.

Yaslen posed in profile in the last image, popping her booty out as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare, and this view offered a peek at her peachy posterior. She completed her outfit with a pair of black sneakers, and a tag in the post indicated that they were from Grailfinders. She wore her long, ombre-dyed locks with a middle part, and they grazed the top of her shoulders. The model also added a silver necklace to her collar, providing the look with just the right amount of bling.

Yaslen’s admirers have been thrilled with the update and it’s earned more than 27,000 likes and 240-plus comments. Most social media users raved over her fit figure while a few more asked questions about her outfit.

“That first picture my friend. Drool-worthy,” one follower gushed, adding a few smiley face emoji.

“There i go falling in love again…” a second fan added.

“Goodness gracious babygirl,” another social media user raved with a string of red hearts.

“Beyond stunning angel so gorgeous. You are an angel,” one more wrote.