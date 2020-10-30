Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Insane Booty Poolside While Wearing A Scanty Thong Bikini

Madison Woolley gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on October 30. The 22-year-old model took to her feed to share a smoking-hot snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she enjoyed the sunny weather by the pool.

In the update, Madison sported an off-white two-piece swimsuit. The swimwear was made of a crepe-like fabric that was different from the usual stretchable material used in bathing suits. From what was visible, the bandeau-style bikini top was strapless. Instead, the garment had off-the-shoulder, lo0se-fitting sleeves that covered her arms.

She sported matching bottoms that were high-waisted. The piece stretched high over her hips, accentuating her slender frame. From a closer look, the thong had a belt feature, and the color suited her bronze tan nicely.

The image featured Madison standing on the ledge of the swimming pool. The area boasted scenic views that overlooked some parts of the city. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney. Despite the incredible scenery, many of her viewers were more fixated on her bombshell curves.

She had her toned backside face the camera and posed by standing with her left leg raised. She placed her arms on the sides as she looked over her shoulder, looking straight into the lens, while her golden locks were windswept. The babe had an intense gaze that appeared sultry.

Madison left her blond hair untied. She let the straight strands cascade down her back. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a ring.

In the caption, the Australian smokeshow expressed how she felt about the place and added a white heart emoji. She also shared that her sexy ensemble was from Boohoo and tagged the brand in the post.

The latest share gained over 10,000 likes and an upward of 100 comments in less than a day. Most of Madison’s avid online supporters and several fellow models took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. A lot of them gushed over her beauty and how hot she looked in the snap. Countless other fans raved about her cheeky display.

“I just had dinner. I was going to skip dessert, but not now. I just got a burning appetite,” a fan wrote, adding a flame and red heart emoji in the comment.

“This photo is great. You look really beautiful, and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” added another follower.

“Wow! Yes, what a view, indeed. You look so beautiful,” echoed another admirer.