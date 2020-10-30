Billie Eilish & 263 Other Celebrities Banned From Advert For Criticizing Donald Trump, Supporting Gay Rights

The Trump administration blocked 264 celebrities including Billie Eilish and Christina Aguilera from appearing in its $250 million commercial to “defeat despair and inspire hope” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, due to their political views and vocal support of gay rights, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the publication, the Trump administration approved the inspirational campaign just weeks before the election, and considered a list of 274 celebrities to star in it. However, the vast majority of the famous faces initially listed were subsequently struck off, with just ten approved.

Eilish, 18, was removed from the list due to the fact she was “not a Trump supporter,” as well as for her comments at August’s Democratic National Convention, when she stated that Trump was “destroying our country and everything we care about.”

Meanwhile, Aguilera was dropped from consideration from the ad because she “is an Obama-supporting Democrat and a gay rights supporting liberal.”

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake was another high-profile name who was rejected, in his case because he “publicly endorsed Obama and supports gay marriage,” while comedian and actor Jack Black was struck off the list as the administration said he was “known to be a classic Hollywood liberal.” Johnny Depp was also axed as the organizers decided he was “aligned with the liberal left.”

Furthermore, Hollywood filmmaker Judd Apatow was cut because he had expressed the belief that Donald Trump “does not have the intellectual capacity to run as president.”

However, ten celebrities did make the cut, including country stars Billy Ray Cyrus, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks, pop singer Enrique Iglesias, and gospel singer CeCe Winans. Actor Dennis Quaid was also green lit for the project. However, just three of the approved celebrities went ahead to record interviews “about aspects of the pandemic” for use in the advertising campaign.

As the November election approaches, more and more celebrities have spoken out against the Trump administration, and urged voters to choose democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.

As The Inquisitr reported, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence this month told the Absolutely Not podcast with comedian Heather McMahon that she was “a little republican” before Trump’s presidency changed her mind on politics. She explained that she grew up in a republican household and voted for John McCain in her first election.

“When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything. This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” she said, as she emphasized that she did not want to support a leader who supports white supremacists.