Bru Luccas Sizzles In Racy Thong Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination & Dances On A Boat

Instagram model Bru Luccas took to the popular social media site on Thursday, October 29, to post a video clip in which she danced in a racy bikini on a boat.

The two-piece swimsuit barely covered the model’s curvy figure. It featured a black base and rows of tiny white shells along the chest and pelvis. The top consisted of thin strings attaching it around her neck and rib cage and two tiny triangles of fabric over the chest. The eye was drawn to Bru’s busty cleavage, which spilled out from all sides. On her lower half, the bottoms also featured a small triangle of fabric covering the area between her legs that left plenty of skin exposed. The string waistband was tied at her waist in long, black tassels. Bru’s sculpted arms, curvy legs and hips, and toned tummy were left on display.

Bru completed the beach look with a shell bracelet on one wrist and a necklace that matched the bikini. She let her long, brunette tresses flow loosely around her face and down her back.

The video was filmed aboard a boat as it made its way through the dreamy blue waters around Cabo San Lucas, which Bru made note of in her caption. The city could be seen in the background atop towering rocky formations. Bru was filmed dancing to Marc Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida.”

As the clip began rolling, Bru was seen taking a sip from a tropical drink as she started shaking her hips and moving her feet to the rhythm of the music. She shook her booty and moved her arms from side to side while twisting her torso. Bru spun around to show off the backside of her killer physique, drawing the eye to her sculpted booty, which was left exposed by the thong bottoms. The model appeared to be enjoying herself, letting a huge smile spread across her face as she continued to dance until the clip cut off. At one point she even began lip-synching along to the music.

In the caption of the post, Bru penned a message about her day in Cabo, which was originally written in Spanish and translated by Google Translate. She also tagged the location and added a red heart and praying hands emoji. The sexy video received an outpouring of attention from her followers, earning over 150,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments within the first day.

“Beautiful, positive and sweet,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.