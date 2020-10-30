Bebe Rexha Stuns in Two High Pigtails While Wearing A Taupe Zipper Top

Bebe Rexha looked stunning in her most recent Instagram share. The star took to the platform on Thursday with a half-length photograph that put her incredible beauty and cheeky pigtails on display. Her 10.5 million fans loved the snap and raced to engage with her.

The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer wore a tight-fitting taupe zipper top that skimmed her upper body. The garment had three-quarter sleeves and a square neckline that bared her sun-kissed skin. The sleek garment hugged her flat stomach and tiny waist before exposing a sliver of skin beneath her navel.

Bebe teamed the top with a pair of black pants. The bottoms clung to her toned hips and complemented the outfit.

The 31-year-old then accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry. She wore chandelier earrings that drew attention to the sides of her face. Around her neck, she wore three necklaces. One of them had a silver pendant, and the other a bold circular one. A final simple gold necklace was the smallest of the three and emphasized her slender throat.

However, it was Bebe’s hairstyle that drew the most attention. She styled the front part of her mane in two high pigtails. She wrapped a sliver of her locks around each hairband and allowed the hair to cascade down her shoulders. In the front, Bebe left some strands out to frame her face. Her new deep red color added a warm element to her look.

Bebe stood against a light gray wall. Her shadow fell behind her as she placed her shoulders against the wall. The camera was angled above Bebe, and she looked up into the lens. The rock star slightly tilted her head as she widened her eyes for the shot. She closed her lips in a sultry pout and let her hands fall to her sides.

The “Say My Name” singer’s fans loved the upload. She received more than 395,000 likes since she shared the pic and thousands of her devotees lavished her with praise.

In her Instagram story, the star revealed that she missed her blond locks. She wanted her fans to weigh in with their thoughts. The overwhelming majority loved her crimson tresses and waxed lyrical about them.

“You are owning that red hair color! Love it Bebe!” one person raved.

Another follower said that her locks were “on fire” and added flame emoji.

“Red hair goals,” a third admirer gushed.

Bebe received many compliments. A fourth Instagrammer felt that she was royalty.

“You are the queen herself,” they stated.

Bebe recently took to the social media platform in a racy cut-out top. The Inquisitr reported that she flashed some underboob in the risqué number.