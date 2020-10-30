‘DWTS’ Performers Nelly & Daniella Karagach Take The Koala Challenge With Hilarious Results

Dancing with the Stars competitors Nelly and Daniella Karagach took the Koala challenge, made popular on social media, with hilarious results. The duo, who remain in the competition for Season 29 of the reality dance series, had some lighthearted fun in a quick video that displayed their trust in one another.

The video was uploaded to DWTS‘ Instagram and appeared to have been taken in some off-time from the studio, where the couple is perfecting their Rumba to “Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project in anticipation for the Monday, November 2 show. That episode will be the first this season that results in a double-elimination.

Nelly and Daniella will also compete in a relay dance, as reported by The Inquisitr. The duo will be placed in one of three groups based on the ballroom styles they’ve already performed. Couples within each section will compete against each other for bonus points. Each judge will critique only one group and will rank those twosomes accordingly. Finally, bonus points for each dance will be awarded based on these rankings.

As they prepared for this challenging week of the aforementioned performances, Nelly and Daniella decided to have a little fun.

This social media trend involves one person clinging to their partner with their arms and legs, like a Koala, and climbing from a center point on their chest, over their back, and under their legs back to their starting point without falling or touching the floor. It was created to raise awareness about — and money for — the victims of the ongoing Australian brush fires and the firefighters battling the blazes.

Daniella wore a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, and socks on her feet to make it easier for her to climb over her partner. Nelly sported a black t-shirt and coordinating basketball shorts and sneakers.

Laughing throughout their experience, the two appeared to enjoy themselves as they mastered the difficult challenge.

Fans found the video to be lighthearted. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Can we also talk about how respectful he was trying to be with his hand placement??” wrote one follower.

A second user agreed with Nelly being so courteous of his partner while she climbed all over him.

“What a gentleman! She’s crawling all over him and he’s doing his best to not place his hands in an inappropriate manner, which looks incredibly difficult to do when doing this challenge,” they wrote.

“His smile is everything,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“They are so great to watch. Even if they aren’t the best dancers their fun shines through,” claimed a fourth fan.