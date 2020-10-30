Nicole Thorne Covers Her Partially-Bare Chest With A Wine Glass In Racy Poolside Snaps

Nicole narrowly avoided violating Instagram's no-nudity guidelines.

Nicole Thorne gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a racy new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The model showed some serious skin by the pool as she wished her fans a “happy Friday.”

The October 29 addition to Nicole’s feed included a total of three snaps that captured her posing outside at the edge of a luxurious pool. She stood directly in front of the camera, gazing at it with an alluring stare as she pursed her plump lips in an alluring manner. The lens was honed on the Aussie hottie and the background was blurred, ensuring that all eyes remained on her phenomenal figure. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that their focus would be on anything else.

Nicole likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her bombshell physique in a teak one-piece swimsuit. The number fit the model like a glove, clinging tightly to her midsection to highlight her flat tummy and trim waist. It had thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. Fans were also treated to a look at the star’s curvy hips and lean legs thanks to the number’s daringly high-cut design.

The brunette took her look to the next level by dropping one side of her swimsuit down to her rib cage, leaving half of her ample chest bare as she worked the camera. She held a crystal wine glass in front of her exposed bust to ensure that the photos would not be flagged for violating Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines, however, plenty of cleavage was still left very much on display.

The other side of Nicole’s bosom was still held in by her swimwear’s tiny cups, though its plunging neckline still made for a racy display, adding even more cleavage to the scandalous and seductive scene.

The triple-pic post proved to be a major hit, amassing more than 30,000 likes after just nine hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bronzed beauty with compliments.

“This is stunning, and love the one-piece,” one person wrote.

“You’re such a babe,” quipped another fan.

“Nicole, you just made it a very happy Friday,” a third follower remarked, adding two flame emojis to the end of his comment.

“Incredible body,”‘ added a fourth admirer.

Nicole is far from shy about pushing Instagram’s limits. In another recent post, the model showed off her ample assets in a very tiny leopard-print string bikini that let it all hang out. Fans were thrilled by that upload as well, awarding it more than 15,000 likes to date.