Maya Jama Nails Her Sexy Jessica Rabbit Costume For Halloween

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter will be making an appearance on Celebrity Juice on October 30 and has decided to dress up as the sexy Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.

Jama stunned in a strapless red sequined corset top that was relatively low-cut. She paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Jama completed her look with long pink silk gloves. She wore a long wavy red wig and styled her locks down. For her makeup application, Jama replicated the iconic cartoon character’s bold look and opted for a glossy red lip and purple eyeshadow.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the TV personality was captured in front of a plain white backdrop from the thighs-up. She puckered up her lips and blew a kiss directly at the camera while she held placed her right hand against the wall.

In the next slide, Jama spread her arms out beside her and tilted her head to the side. She gazed at the camera with her lips parted and her left hip pushed out.

In the third and final frame, Jama attached a pic of Jessica Rabbit to show fans what look she was emulating.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she shared a short video clip of her upcoming appearance on Celebrity Juice in the costume.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 231,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Oh my god was gonna say the makeup but EVERYTHING,” one user wrote.

“Every year you never fail on Halloween,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Dam Maya!!! You look incredible. Happy Halloween,” remarked a third fan.

” The best Jessica Rabbit since, well erm’ Jessica Rabbit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Jama is no stranger to making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a turquoise shirt with long sleeves that were rolled up. The loose-fitted attire was slightly tucked into her white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and showed off her legs. Jama kept it casual and wore the clothing with white socks and lace-up sneakers. She sported her long, dark wavy hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces, gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and rings.