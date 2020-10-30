Salma Hayek Flashes Tiny Waist In A Crop Top In 1999 Throwback Photos

Salma's partying like it's 1999.

Salma Hayek put her slim waist on show on Instagram this week when she treated her 16.4 million followers to throwback photos of herself taken over 20 years ago. The star posted two side by side snaps on October 29 as she posed in a sequin crop top and long skirt.

The photos were taken when Salma attended the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. In the first, she placed her hands on her hips and stood in front of a white step and repeat as she looked into the distance and sported a sleek brunette bob.

She wore a baggy crop top covered in light and dark silver sequins that flashed her tight abs. She paired it with a grey chiffon skirt which sat in line with her navel and featured a large ruched detail on her thigh.

The second shot showed her on the red carpet. She flashed a big smile with fans and photographers behind her, though the now 54-year-old blurred the background.

In the caption, she borrowed a line from the Prince song “1999” and told fans that she’d be partying that night like it was 21 years ago. She added several celebration emoji alongside the hashtags #prince and #tbt, with the latter meaning Throwback Thursday.

Salma’s fans flooded the comments section with praise. Some pointed out how Salma doesn’t age, admitting they thought the snaps could have been taken today.

“Which picture is [from] 1999; left or right?” one person asked.

“Which pic is now?” another questioned.

“Estás increíblemente hermosa!” a third person wrote in Salma’s native language of Spanish alongside three clapping emoji, which translates to “you look incredibly beautiful!”

“Forever beautiful,” a fourth comment read with three red hearts.

The upload has been liked over 234,000 times and brought in 1,150-plus comments.

Salma wasn’t nominated at the event but appeared on stage with Hugh Grant to present the award for Best Comedic Performance to Adam Sandler for his role in The Waterboy.

Salma often celebrates Throwback Thursday on social media. Earlier this month, she posted another photo of herself taken in the 1990s looking uber-glamorous in an orange strapless gown.

The snap appeared to be taken at the late Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th Birthday Party in 1997. It showed her with her hair in a slicked back bun with large chandelier earrings and bold red lips as she spoke into a microphone.

“Orange is the perfect color for October,” she captioned the upload, alongside the same phrase in Spanish.