‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Taggert Gets Careless And Julian Now Knows His Secret

General Hospital fans already knew that Taggert was alive and well a few weeks ago. Jordan Ashford was the only one who knew that secret. However, there is now someone else who will discover that he is not dead after all and that could be a dangerous thing for many involved.

At the end of Thursday’s show, viewers saw Julian Jerome ripped the mask off of Taggert’s face after a little brawl between the two men. He had every right to get involved with this stranger who was disguised as Darth Vader. Trina had left her phone sitting at the bar and Julian noticed that this person had grabbed it. He stepped in thinking that he was protecting the teens from a possible bad guy. Little did he know that he would find a familiar face underneath the mask. Taggert is obviously concerned about his daughter, especially since General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central teased that she is not giving up trying to clear her dad’s name.

Trina had no idea that it was her dad disguised as Darth Vader. She still thinks that he is dead. She was dressed up for Halloween as Princess Leah and she proceeded to interact with him at Charlie’s Pub. Once the teens left for the party, Julian began getting suspicious of the man who was staring at Trina’s phone.

In the previews for Friday’s General Hospital, Julian stares at the familiar face standing in front of him as he says to Taggert, “I know you.” How will this affect Taggert’s secret?

This is the second time that he has been careless and both times it has involved Julian. The first time was when Taggert was shot by his gun as he was trying to protect Nelle from being killed by him on the docks. That is exactly where Julian recognizes him from.

Julian could blow Taggert’s cover right out of the water. However, Taggert knows that Julian was about to kill Nelle that day and that would lead to his involvement with Wiley’s kidnapping. It’s seems likely that these two will come to an understanding, especially if Julian knows that Taggert is only trying to make sure his daughter is protected from Cyrus.

It’s possible that the character of Julian, played by actor William deVry, may not be around Port Charles much longer. There seems to be cuts being made and a cast shakeup is happening. He is rumored to be out at General Hospital. However, deVry hasn’t confirmed one way or the other, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr. He is being a bit coy about the whole thing for now.

In the coming days, his character of the former mobster will continue keeping secrets to make sure that he stays alive and well himself.