Kylie Jenner & Pals Cosplay As Sexy Power Rangers For Halloween In Skintight Spandex

Kylie Jenner and three of her friends kicked Halloween off with a bang as they dressed up as sexy versions of the characters of 90’s smash hit kids show Power Rangers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a short video to Instagram which showed the four pals posing and twirling in their attention-grabbing costumes. The foursome appeared to have shot the video in a large garage, and were surrounded by expensive cars.

Kylie was up first in the clip. The makeup mogul rocked a form-fitting red spandex look for her night as a power ranger. She sported vibrant low-rise leggings that clung to her every curve. Kylie teamed the bottoms with revealing red cropped top with a white diamond emblazoned across her chest, and another on each arm. Around her toned midsection she wore a chunky white belt with a chunky silver buckle strapped to the front. The social media star finished off the outfit with oversized knee-length boots in a matching diamond pattern to her top. She sported vibrant red locks, with her poker straight tresses reaching down to her booty, and covered her eyes with thick black goggles.

The camera panned up Kylie’s enviable body, as she bent forward to show off her booty. Behind her stood a pal in a tight pink dress and candyfloss pink hair. Two other friends wearing similar outfits in blue and yellow twirled and tossed their hair for the camera.

Thousands of Kylie’s 199 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the squad’s halloween efforts.

“It’s Morphin Time,” wrote one fan, alongside two fire emoji, as they used Power Rangers slang.

“When I say squad goals I mean this,” commented another, who added three heart-eye emoji to their words.

“OMG they kill it EVERYTIME,” added a third admirer, with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Kylie is renowned for her extravagant looks during spooky season, and the businesswoman recently took to YouTube to rate some of her costumes from years gone by. Her Barbie look, in which she dressed as the iconic doll and posed inside a huge Barbie box, was revealed the be one of her favorites. See it here on Instagram.

Another costume she labeled ten out of ten was her iconic pink butterfly outfit, in which she twinned with her baby daughter Stormi. Take a look at the pretty ensemble on Instagram.

She explained the thinking behind the entomological theme in the video.

“When Travis and I first got together, we got matching little butterfly tattoos. So, a butterfly is just like a symbol of our relationship and Stormi, and so it was special to do the butterfly costume,” she said.