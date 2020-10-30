Izabel Goulart Is ‘High Vibing’ In A Tiny Hot Pink Monokini In Sizzling Poolside Video

The ex-Victoria's Secret model posted a seriously sexy clip to Instagram.

Izabel Goulart didn’t leave much to the imagination in a sexy new poolside Instagram upload this week. The former Victoria’s Secret model flashed her deep tan in seriously skimpy swimwear for a video shared on October 29 as she flipped her hair while perching on the side of a swimming pool.

The Brazilian supermodel posed half out the water and placed both hands on the wooden panelling while she seductively swished her long brunette hair. She sat with her right leg bent to reveal her toned thigh and showed off her bikini tan lines while soaking up the sun.

The camera zoomed in on her body to give her 4.6 million followers a better look at the revealing one-piece as she arched her back and looked up, letting her textured locks cascade down.

Izabel flipped over to show off the back, which was made up of only adjustable straps. She revealed the barely there swimsuit was a thong and flashed her toned booty.

The 36-year-old’s unique hot pink swimsuit revealed plenty of skin, plunging low to reveal her tanned décolletage and barely covering her chest. It was held together by two sets of thick straps across the sides of her torso and featured several large red lip appliqués.

Izabel accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and small blue sunglasses.

She revealed in the caption that the video was “Take 3” after she posted two sets of photos of herself in the same bold bathing suit to her grid earlier in the day. She posted it with the song “Tap In” by Saweetie.

The comments section was overrun with praise from fans.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person commented with three heart emoji.

“Chocada com tanta beleza,” another commented in Izabel’s native language of Portuguese, which translates to “Shocked by so much beauty.”

“IZABEL YOU’RE JUST PERFECT,” a third commented with three sparkle symbols.

“Por qué no puedo ser tuuu,” another wrote in Portuguese, meaning, “Why can’t I be youuu?”

The video has been viewed over 112,000 times and received 1,677-plus comments.

Izabel showed off a similar look on Instagram in another NSFW clip posted earlier this month in which she flexed her glutes while floating on a pineapple pool floatie in São Paulo, Brazil.

The lingerie model posed on her front and pretended to be on her phone as she revealed her unique talent in a pale yellow version of the skimpy swimsuit.

“Oi, tá aí? Hey, are you there?” she wrote in the caption.