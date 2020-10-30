Kate Beckinsale Lowers Pants To Reveal Stunning Abs While Wearing Metal ‘Vote’ Bra

Actress Kate Beckinsale got a little political — and sexy — in her latest Instagram update. The Underworld star used her smoking-hot body to encourage her American fans to vote. She sported a gold metal bra and a pair of low-rise pants that showcased her stunning abs and teased her cleavage.

Kate indicated in the caption that her bra was custom made from metal. The unique number was a cupped bandeau style with large golden letters spelling “vote” displayed across the front. It had gold chain straps that wrapped around her neck and similar details along the sides.

The 47-year-old celebrity teamed the top with a pair of cream-colored slacks with a low-rise waist and a lose fit. She also sported a set of mesh arm sleeves adorned with small rhinestones.

Kate’s update consisted of two photos that saw her posing in the outfit. She stood next to a roaring fire in a fireplace with a white marble mantel.

The first frame captured most of Kate’s body as she struck a sexy pose. She hooked her thumb on one side of the top of her pants and lowered them to reveal her tight abs. Her other hand was behind her head. With one hip cocked to the side, she gazed ahead with a serious expression on her face.

The second image zoomed in on Kate to give her followers a better look at her bra — and her stunning abdomen. She struck a similar pose as she flaunted her trim figure and ample chest.

Kate acknowledged in the caption that she could not participate in the election due to the fact that she lives in Britain, but asked her fans to do so on her behalf. She also made a joke about wearing metal near fire.

The post generated a variety of comments from those who were intrigued by her interest in American politics. Other followers took some time to compliment Kate on her amazing physique.

“There are some oddly thirsty comments on a voting post… we’ll [sic] done Kate on making voting sexy,” one admirer commented.

“Thanks for the encouragement. Thanks also for sharing your splendid unparalleled beauty as well as your tremendous wit and humor!” wrote a second fan.

“Ive been waiting for a sign to encourage me to vote….I just found it. words cannot describe your beauty accurately,” a second follower chimed in.

“My god you’re beautiful! I have no idea why people are negative towards you, you are amazing” added a fourth Instagram user.

Earlier in the month, Kate flaunted her figure in a chic outfit that included pair of skintight black jeans and a blue cashmere sweater.