Kiki Passo Slays In A Sexy White Bikini: ‘Fall In Miami’

On October 29, Kiki Passo shared a tantalizing update from a recent beach excursion with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on the popular photo-sharing app. In the newest upload to her social media page, the Brazilian model put her curves on display while wearing a skimpy white bikini.

In the new update, Kiki wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit and flaunted her flawless physique. The top boasted itty-bitty triangle cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The cups were fully-lined but were cut so small that they failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The thin straps that kept the swimwear in place clung to her shoulders and around her back.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported were even more revealing. The waistline sat so low on her hips, exposing a lot of skin around her groin area and toned midsection. Several viewers expressed their admiration for her flat tummy and abs in the comments section. The garment also featured a high-cut design that helped accentuate her lean thighs. The light-colored bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Kiki was photographed aboard a big yacht. She posed in the middle of the frame and stood with her legs parted while striking a casual pose that put her enviable curves on display. The babe popped her hip to the side as she grabbed some strands of hair with her right hand while her other hand rested on her thigh. She looked straight into the camera and smiled. The white interior of the powered vehicle was a nice contrast to her tanned skin.

The influencer wore her blond hair down. She let the long locks hang over her shoulders. She also opted to wear a dainty necklace, several bangles, and rings.

Kiki wrote a short caption about the current season. It was a little indication that despite the change of weather, she was still enjoying the beach in a bikini.

A lot of her avid admirers on Instagram were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping post. As of this writing, the new share has received more than 52,500 likes and 520-plus comments. Most of her admirers complimented her for her insanely toned figure, while countless others praised her beauty.

“God’s gift to the world’s gene pool,” one of her follower commented.

“Only better than New England fall, if this is the view. You are so beautiful and so hot!” wrote another fan, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are literally perfect. OMG! Florida is amazing. Glad you are there. Looking forward to more sexy pics,” a third social media admirer added.