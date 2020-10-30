Jade Grobler Flaunts Killer Curves In White Crop Top & Denim Shorts While Lounging Inside A Caravan

Jade Grobler thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with a new sizzling share. On October 30, the South African-born model uploaded a photo that showed her flaunting her sexy assets in a skimpy crop top, pairing it with the tiniest shorts.

In the image, Jade was photographed inside a caravan. Avid followers of the influencer know that she has been exploring Australia since last week. Ever since she started the road trip, she has been posting several bikini snapshots from different locations.

The babe posed on a bed and sat on her legs with her thighs slightly spread. She leaned forward and used both of her hands as support. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the camera with a big smile on her face. Sunlight was peeking through the glass windows, and it illuminated the vehicle, as well as Jade’s flawless skin.

In the update, Jade rocked a cropped white lace halter top. The piece boasted a deep neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. From a closure look, the garment had a pink lining that obscured her buxom curves from view. The light-colored top complemented her complexion. It is also important to note that she was braless underneath the clothing. Its length left a lot of skin exposed along her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach, and a hint of her bellybutton ring.

She sported a pair of high-waisted light blue jeans. The bottoms were too short that the hem reached her upper thighs.

The bombshell accessorized with a silver-colored pendant necklace, rings, and a black string bracelet. She wore her blond hair loose and let its long strands fall over her shoulders with the rest of the locks cascading down her back.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about being a “nomad” and added an emoji at the end of the post.

As of this writing, the brand new post has pulled in more than 14,900 likes and about 180 comments. The comments section was filled with gushing messages and compliments from her online supporters and some fellow influencers. Some followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts. Instead, they opted to chime in with a combination of emoji.

“Are you living the van life? How long? You look beautiful,” a fan wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“If it happens, you would be a hot one at that. You are beyond perfection,” gushed another admirer.

“Whatever you want to do in life, we are here to support you. Wherever you are, you are definitely turning heads,” a third follower added.