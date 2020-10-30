Jade Grobler Flaunts Killer Curves In White Crop Top & Denim Shorts While Lounging Inside Camper

Jade Grobler thrilled her one million Instagram followers with a new sizzling share. On October 30, the South African-born model uploaded a photo that showed her flaunting her sexy assets in a skimpy crop top and the tiniest shorts.

In the image, Jade was photographed inside a camper. Avid followers of the influencer know she has been exploring Australia since last week. Ever since she started the road trip, she has been posting several bikini snapshots from different locations.

The babe posed on a bed and sat on her legs with her thighs slightly spread. She leaned forward and used both of her hands as support. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the camera with a big smile on her face. Sunlight was peeking through the glass windows and illuminated the vehicle as well as Jade’s flawless skin.

In the update, Jade rocked a cropped, white lace halter top. The piece boasted a deep neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. From a close-up look, the garment had pink lining that obscured her buxom curves from view. The light colored top complemented her complexion.

It is important to note she was braless underneath the clothing. Its length left a lot of skin exposed along her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach and a hint of her belly button ring.

She also sported a pair of high-waist, light blue jean shorts. The hem of the very small bottoms reached her upper thighs.

The bombshell accessorized with a silver-colored pendant necklace, rings, and a black string bracelet.

She wore her blond hair loose, letting its long strands fall over her shoulders and cascade down her back.

In the caption, Jade wrote about being a “nomad” and added an emoji at the end.

As of this writing, the brand-new post has pulled in more than 14,900 likes and about 180 notes. The comments section was filled with gushing messages and compliments from her online supporters and some fellow influencers. Some followers struggled with the right words to express their thoughts and, instead, opted to chime in with a combination of emoji.

“Are you living the van life? How long? You look beautiful,” a fan wrote, adding heart-eye emoji at the end of their comment.

“If it happens, you would be a hot one at that. You are beyond perfection,” gushed another admirer.

“Whatever you want to do in life, we are here to support you. Wherever you are, you are definitely turning heads,” a third follower added.