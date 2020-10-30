‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney-Schwartz Stuns In Halloween Pic With Witches of WeHo Stassi & Kristen

The Bravo beauties reunited for a jaw-dropping pic with pal Brittany Cartwright.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz looked stunning in a new photo alongside her Witches of WeHo besties, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, and pal Brittany Cartwright.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Katie posed with her “coven” while wearing a black, mesh mini dress and black combat boots. The Bravo beauty had her hair in a ponytail and wore dark lipliner on her lips for a “witchy” look as she stood alongside her longtime co-stars in front of a festively decorated fireplace mantle while holding a witch’s wand.

In the pic, a pregnant Stassi rocked sparkly red devil horns and showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress, as did fellow expectant mom Brittany, who wore a leather jacket over a striped dress that hugged her bump.

The photo also marked a “reunion” with once-estranged pal Kristen, who also looked gorgeous in a dark ensemble as she held out a book of spells.

In the caption to the pic, Katie quoted a line from the 1996 supernatural horror movie The Craft.

Fans know that Katie, Stassi, and Kristen’s Witches of WeHo bond spawned a now-defunct wine line. In the comments section, some fans asked the spooky crew to vast spells and make some more Witches of WoHo wine. Others were just happy to see the trio back together.

“Spooky season is upon us and y’all came to slay,” one fan wrote.

Others zeroed in on the only WeHo Witch still on the Vanderpump Rules cast after Stassi and Katie were let go from the show amid a racism scandal earlier this year.

“She’s giving me full witch vibes. Cast a spell on me boo,” one fan wrote to Katie.

“Ok so my theory that you are related to Neve Campbell IS true!” another added.

“Work it Katie,” a fourth commenter chimed in.

Both Stassi and Kristen also shared the group pic to their Instagram pages. In response to Stassi’s post, Katie wrote that she can’t wait for “baby girl to join the coven.”

Katie also shared a second selfie-style snap, seen here, which gave fans a close-up of her Halloween-themed look.

While Vanderpump Rules is not currently filming, Katie has admitted that it will be “weird” without her ride-or-dies on the Bravo reality series next season.

“Yes, it’s definitely gonna feel different and look different, but it’s not like they’re not a part of my life, you know? ” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So, it’s gonna be weird to have this part of my life that was very much on the show not on the show anymore.”