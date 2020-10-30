Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Sizzles In A Sports Bra & Leggings For Latest Update

Brittany Matthews – who is engaged to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes – looked stunning in a three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pictures, she was shot wearing a tight-fitting sports bra and leggings that flaunted her curves.

The 24-year-old went public with her pregnancy recently, but has kept up her fitness regime, and in these snaps she was photographed in a dimly-lit gym. Matthews was on an exercise bench on charcoal-colored flooring, and there were several workout machines in the background.

The social media influencer had her golden-blond hair tied up in a ponytail, and she left loose strands of bangs hang on the side of her face. Matthews rocked a black sports bra that had a high neckline and hugged onto her chest while keeping her arms exposed. She sported orange high-waist leggings that outlined her legs, along with a pair of all-black sneakers. The expecting mother completed the ensemble with a smartwatch on her left wrist, a bracelet on her right wrist, and a small necklace.

Matthews was seated on the bench for all three images. The first snap was a full-body shot as she was turned slightly to the side. She raised both arms behind her head to grab her hair, and there was a large smile across her beautiful face as she glanced off-camera.

In the second slide, the fitness model sat in the same spot but she was captured for a closeup. Once again she played with her ponytail, and in this snap she had a serious look. Her tanned skin popped against the dark backdrop, and fans were given a glimpse of her midriff along with her toned arms. Matthews looked away from the lens in the final slide, and viewers caught a hint of her chiseled thighs and curvy backside in the formfitting pants.

The model added an inspirational caption before uploading the pics on Thursday. Many her 729,000 Instagram followers flocked to the set, and more than 37,000 made their way to the like button in just over eight hours after they went live. Matthews had more than 140 comments in that time as her replies were filled with compliments and well-wishes.

“I know this has nothing to do with this post, but you are going to be the best mom in the whole world,” one follower commented.

“Outfit & hair & TAN,” a fan replied.

“You are amazing. Love your positivity,” another added.

“Say it louder for that little one in your belly,” one Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Matthews showed off her fit figure while out for a jog.